Make Your NASCAR New Hampshire Race Picks With NESN Games To Win

Here's your chance to prove your NASCAR knowledge

by

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Granite State, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The lineup for the race will be revealed by NASCAR on Wednesday morning.

NESN Games: Pick & Win

The rules for our “Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Sign up now at NESN Games for a chance to win >>

Boston Red Sox prospect Jud Fabian
Previous Article

Red Sox Second-Rounder Jud Fabian Thrilled To Land With Boston
Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots
Next Article

Ex-Patriots Player Announces He’s Running For United States Senate

Picked For You

Related