Marcelo Mayer Takes To Instagram After Being Drafted By Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer became “the biggest Red Sox fan of all time” Sunday night.

Boston used its top pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft on Mayer, a high school shortstop out of the San Diego area. Many prominent outlets viewed Mayer as the best overall prospect in this year’s draft class, but the 18-year-old ultimately slipped to the Red Sox at No. 4.

While Mayer’s first nationally televised interview upon being drafted was cut short due to technical difficulties, it was clear he’s elated to join one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball. This was all but confirmed via an Instagram story Mayer shared late Sunday night.

“Pumped !!!,” Mayer captioned the post, along with a flame emoji.

The 2021 MLB Draft continues Monday when Rounds 2 through 10 will be held. The Red Sox pick fourth in each of those rounds.