Marwin Gonzalez is headed to the injured list, the latest in a flurry of recent roster moves by the Boston Red Sox.

Gonzalez suffered a hamstring strain on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees that the utility man would move to the IL.

That was the course of action Cora expected when he spoke to reporters after the injury occurred, when he said it was “not great.”

Cora did not clarify a timeline for Gonzalez’s return and refused to limit the move to a 10-day span.

“We’re not gonna rush him,” he said Friday. “Let’s put it that way. We’re not gonna rush him.”

Gonzalez, who has played every infield position except catcher in addition to the outfield corners, is hitting .205 with 18 RBIs and two home runs through 70 games this season.

The Red Sox still need to make an additional roster move to accommodate their pair of call-ups — Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck.