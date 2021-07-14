NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes is taking it all in in Denver.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher recognized an opportunity as a closer was his for the taking, and in that role this season, he’s made the first All-Star Game of his career and earned a two-year extension.

Just another box checked for Barnes, who now can add the 2021 Midsummer Classic experience to his World Series title.

“I mean it’s super exciting,” Barnes told reporters about earning the distinction for the first time, via the Red Sox.

“There’s always goals when you when you get into pro ball that you want to accomplish. You know you want to play a long time, you want to win a World Series, and obviously being an All-Star is one of them. Just super fortunate to be out here, surrounded by a number of incredible players throughout the league. Just trying to soak it all in.”

Barnes didn’t miss out on the opportunity to show off a sick pair of Jordans on the “Purple Carpet” prior to the game, and got to hang out NFL legend Peyton Manning in the process.

Matt Barnes heat check ?? pic.twitter.com/sVJsgpRXY0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

Only at the #AllStarGame…

Will you find Matt Barnes shagging fly balls with Papi & Peyton. pic.twitter.com/DNHJbniqy3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

He also caught up with former teammate David Ortiz, as seen in a video posted by the Red Sox. Like Ortiz, Barnes feels grateful to now be included in a long list of Boston All-Stars.

“This is such a historic franchise,” Barnes said. “With a number of players not only in the Hall of Fame and champions, but the guys who have been to countless All-Star Games and always represented here.”

Matt Barnes is making the most of his time at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/FQe3ZA2CUm — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

Check out Barnes on the mound for the American League as the All-Star Game gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET.