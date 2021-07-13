Watch Red Sox All-Stars Shag Fly Balls With David Ortiz And … Peyton Manning?

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes and Nathan Eovaldi on Monday were part of a unique outfield group at Coors Field.

The pair of All-Star Boston Red Sox pitchers were shagging fly balls ahead of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. Joining them were none other than Red Sox legend David Ortiz and NFL icon Peyton Manning.

Take a look:

Only at the #AllStarGame…

Will you find Matt Barnes shagging fly balls with Papi & Peyton. pic.twitter.com/DNHJbniqy3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

No big deal.

Barnes and Eovaldi both are first-time All-Stars. The former was a lockdown closer for the Red Sox in the first half, while the latter was the team’s best starting pitcher.

The American League and the National League are scheduled to square off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.