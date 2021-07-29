NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer has a certain level of control over where he’ll pitch the rest of the 2021 season if the Washington Nationals deal him before Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Nats ace owns full no-trade rights thanks to having 10 years of service time and five with the same team. So, he can veto any deal that’s not to his liking, in essence giving him the power to whittle down his list of potential landing spots.

That list has come into focus a bit over the past few days, as various reports have indicated where Scherzer would and wouldn’t accept a trade to if the Nationals move him before Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

First off, it’s worth noting The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources, that eight teams were known to be involved in the Scherzer sweepstakes: the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

Stark added the New York Yankees checked in but were told Scherzer was unlikely to OK a trade to the Bronx.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported, per league sources, that Scherzer wouldn’t approve a trade to the Mets, nor would Washington ship him there. So, it appears we can rule out a deal to the Big Apple altogether.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman pointed to the Dodgers, Giants and Padres as Scherzer’s preferred list of teams, which jibes with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reporting Tuesday that the three-time Cy Young Award winner “strongly prefers the West Coast.” As such, a bidding war between the three National League West teams seems possible, if not likely.