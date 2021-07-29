Padres Reportedly Nearing Trade For Max Scherzer, But Deal Not Done

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (4:54 P.M. ET): Not so fast.

The San Diego Padres reportedly are close to a trade for Max Scherzer, but a deal is not done. In fact, other teams still have a chance at acquiring the star pitcher, according to Jon Heyman.

Padres are surely very interested and aggressive in their pursuit of top trade target Max Scherzer, but source insists there are ?multiple teams? still with a chance. Those teams are believed to include the Dodgers, and perhaps the Giants, Red Sox and another team. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: It appears Max Scherzer is headed west.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres “are close to acquiring” Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals.

BREAKING: Padres close to acquiring Max Scherzer, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2021

Scherzer is the best available starting pitcher ahead of Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, and has multiple teams interested in his services.