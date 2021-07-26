Latest Max Scherzer Trade Rumors Have Direct, Indirect Ties To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer is one of the top names to monitor as the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline nears.

And, yes, Boston Red Sox fans should keep tabs on what happens with the future Hall of Famer, for multiple reasons.

The Washington Nationals aren’t good and, if they’re being honest with themselves, have virtually no shot of making the postseason. So, Scherzer, still excellent — 7-4 wit ha 2.83 ERA — and set to become a free agent after this season, could be a useful piece in the Nationals’ efforts toward rebuilding their roster.

Perhaps they do what they did a couple years ago with Bryce Harper: hold onto the player and try to re-sign him during the offseason. Maybe the strategy that failed with Harper, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, works with Scherzer, who seemingly loves being in Washington.

But the two situations aren’t totally analogous. Harper was a young star entering his prime, whereas Scherzer will turn 37 on Tuesday and could fall off the proverbial cliff at any moment, even though he currently is showing few, if any, signs of aging.

The Nationals would be wise to deal Scherzer, and the idea is gaining steam on the MLB hot stove.

But which team could acquire Scherzer, who holds a full no-trade clause and, according to his agent, Scott Boras, will want an extension?