Max Scherzer Rumors: New Context On Star Pitcher’s Trade Preference

NESN Logo Sign In

The Max Scherzer trade rumors are heating up.

The Washington Nationals pitcher is one of the top names on the hot stove ahead of Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline. Scherzer, who turned 37 on Tuesday, is a free agent after this season and remains one of the best pitchers in the game.

MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday offered some insight into Scherzer’s situation.

“It remains to be seen if Max Scherzer will be traded, but a source said the pitcher ‘strongly prefers the West Coast’ to waive his no-trade clause,” Feinsand tweeted. “Given the state of the NL West, he could be the difference-maker in that race if he landed with the Dodgers, Giants or Padres.”

Scherzer also has been connected to the Tampa Bay Rays, with some sportsbooks considering other East Coast teams, including the Boston Red Sox, as possible landing spots.

The future Hall of Famer is 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 18 starts this season for the Nationals.