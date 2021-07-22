Michael Chavis Taking Selfless Approach To Inconsistent Playing Time

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Chavis has found himself in new territory this season.

Chavis, who broke into the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2019, hasn’t been able to bank on playing time thus far in 2021. This isn’t uncommon for a player who still has minor league options, but it’s nonetheless something Chavis isn’t used to.

An extended stay out of Boston’s lineup didn’t negatively affect Chavis on Wednesday when he made his first start since July 4. The 25-year-old crushed a home run — his second of the season — and helped the Red Sox notch a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Speaking with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game, Chavis was candid about his roller-coaster campaign to date.

“It’s a little bit of a trial and error,” Chavis told Webster. “Coming up through the minors, I never really had, for example, an 18-day stretch where I never played. So, it’s definitely something that I got to get used to and I’m continuing to work on. It’s definitely a little bit awkward, a little bit uncomfortable. I’m just trying to find some consistency in the inconsistency of playing. Like I said, it’s not something that I’m used to, it’s not something I’ve done a whole lot of. If it helps the ballclub win and I get my at-bats when they count, I’m here for it.”

"I'm just trying to find some consistency of the un-consistency of playing"



Michael Chavis joins Jahmai to talk about getting called up again and the Red Sox win…@MichaelChavis11 | @WebsterOnTV | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/isFBByhylG — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2021

The best teams in baseball year in and year out usually roster players who embrace their role on the ballclub. It sure sounds like Chavis is doing his part in that regard.