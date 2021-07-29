Mike Reilly Thrilled To Remain With Bruins; Why He Didn’t Test UFA Market

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Reilly set an intention months ago to remain with the Boston Bruins, and that’s exactly what he did.

Coming off one of his most productive NHL seasons, the defenseman elected not to test unrestricted free agency. He instead chose to re-sign with the Bruins, who acquired him at the April trade deadline, on a three-year deal that will carry a $3 million cap hit.

“It was my intention the whole time to be able to stay in Boston,” Reilly said Thursday morning over Zoom.

Whereas deals with guys like Taylor Hall got done in relatively short order following the expansion draft, things took a little longer with Reilly.

As recently as last Thursday, Sweeney had indicated he was in communication with Reilly’s camp, but nothing had gotten done. It wasn’t until Tuesday that negotiations got close to crossing the finish line, but for a moment it seemed like Reilly might head to market whether he wanted to or not.

“There were a couple times,” Reilly said, “where I didn’t know for sure (if it would get done before free agency started) in the week leading up to that, and kind of waiting to hear for sure if there was going to be that offer there and whatnot. So, for a little bit maybe, but I understand there’s definitely a process.

“At the end of the day, I felt it was going to work out for sure in Boston.”