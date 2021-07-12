MLB All-Star Game Lineups: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off, Pitching For AL

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani is making all kinds of history this week at the MLB All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Angels phenom will start on the mound and hit leadoff for the American League on Tuesday night at the Midsummer Classic from Coors Field in Denver. Obviously, it’s the first time that’s ever happened in big league history.

It’s also the first time the starting pitcher will participate in the Home Run Derby. Ohtani is the favorite to win the longball contest Monday night, too.

MLB will understandably adjust roster rules to allow Ohtani to pitch and hit in the same game. He’ll start the game on the mound and then will be allowed to move to designated hitter where he’ll presumably get a couple of at-bats. The American League will use that spot in the lineup as the regular DH spot once he’s removed from the game.

The Boston Red Sox will be well represented with five All-Stars, including a pair of starters. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers will hit third and fifth, respectively, sandwiched by a pair of division rivals. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit second and play first base, while Aaron Judge will hit cleanup in between Bogaerts and Devers.

Here are the full starting lineups for both clubs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

SP/DH Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

SS Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox)

RF Aaron Judge (Yankees)

3B Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

2B Marcus Semien (Blue Jays)

C Salvador Perez (Royals)

LF Teoscar Hernandez (Blue Jays)

CF Cedric Mullins (Orioles)