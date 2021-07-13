MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Midsummer Classic Online, On TV

Baseball’s best will be on full display Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

The 91st annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game has a chance to be one for the ages. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who participated in Monday’s Home Run Derby, will start on the mound for the American League and also bat leadoff. The two-way phenom will be opposed by Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

It’s been some time since the Senior Circuit has come out on top in the Midsummer Classic. The AL won each of the last seven All-Star Games.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s star-studded event online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX