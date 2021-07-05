The stars of Major League Baseball are set to take the diamond at Coors Field next week after announcing all selections for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player to be named an All-Star as a pitcher and position player while the Boston Red Sox earned a league-most five selections.
Here are the full American and National League rosters for the Midsummer Classic:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Elected starters
C: Salvador Perez (KC)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)
3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)
SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
Starting pitcher: Shohei Ohtani
Reserves
C: Mike Zunino (TB)
2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)
SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)
SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)
1B: Matt Olson (OAK)
3B: José Ramírez (CLE)
1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)
OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)
OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)
OF: Adolis García (TEX)
OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)
DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)
DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)
Starting pitchers
RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE)*
RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)
RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)
LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)
RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)
LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)
Relief pitchers
RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)
LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)
RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)
RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)
LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)
*denotes a player who is inactive due to injury
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Elected starters
C: Buster Posey (SF)
1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)
2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)
OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)
Reserves
C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)
SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)
2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)
3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)
1B: Max Muncy (LAD)
SS: Trea Turner (WSH)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)
OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)*
OF: Juan Soto (WSH)
OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)
Starting pitchers
RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)
RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)
RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)
RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)
RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)
LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)
RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)
RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)
Relief pitchers
LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)
RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)
RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)
RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.