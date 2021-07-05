NESN Logo Sign In

The stars of Major League Baseball are set to take the diamond at Coors Field next week after announcing all selections for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player to be named an All-Star as a pitcher and position player while the Boston Red Sox earned a league-most five selections.

Here are the full American and National League rosters for the Midsummer Classic:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Starting pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Reserves

C: Mike Zunino (TB)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)

SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)

1B: Matt Olson (OAK)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)

OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)

OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)

DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)