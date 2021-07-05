Here Are Rosters For 2021 MLB All-Star Game Highlighted By Five Red Sox

Angels' Shohei Ohtani will start as designated hitter and pitcher

The stars of Major League Baseball are set to take the diamond at Coors Field next week after announcing all selections for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player to be named an All-Star as a pitcher and position player while the Boston Red Sox earned a league-most five selections.

Here are the full American and National League rosters for the Midsummer Classic:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters
C: Salvador Perez (KC)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)
3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)
SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Starting pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Reserves
C: Mike Zunino (TB)
2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)
SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)
SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)
1B: Matt Olson (OAK)
3B: José Ramírez (CLE)
1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)
OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)
OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)
OF: Adolis García (TEX)
OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)
DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)
DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)

Starting pitchers
RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE)*
RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)
RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)
LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)
RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)
LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)

Relief pitchers
RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)
LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)
RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)
RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)
LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

*denotes a player who is inactive due to injury

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters
C: Buster Posey (SF)
1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)
2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)
OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)

Reserves
C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)
SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)
2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)
3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)
1B: Max Muncy (LAD)
SS: Trea Turner (WSH)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)
OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)*
OF: Juan Soto (WSH)
OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)

Starting pitchers
RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)
RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)
RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)
RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)
RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)
LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)
RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)
RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)

Relief pitchers
LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)
RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)
RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)
RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

