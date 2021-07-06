MLB Draft Expert Shares View On What Red Sox Might Do With No. 4 Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox not only are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. They also own the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night to kick off the All-Star break.

It’s a unique situation that magnifies the Red Sox’s remarkable turnaround after a 2020 season in which they finished in last place in the American League East. And Boston figures to land an impact prospect by virtue of owning such a high selection.

So, who might the Red Sox be eyeing with the No. 4 pick? ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel over the weekend shed some light on Boston’s possible direction.

“You would say normally, at the top of the draft, team needs and being close to competing shouldn’t impact who you draft,” McDaniel said. “But if there was something that would make sense for the Red Sox, it would be a quick-moving pitcher who can get to the big leagues and give them more starting pitching immediately.

“That now looks like there is some chance now. There used to be no chance about a month ago. Now, there’s some chance that (Vanderbilt) righty Jack Leiter could get to that (No. 4) pick. And he would fit what they need perfectly and also be the best guy on the board.”

Leiter recently has been linked to the Red Sox, with The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham even reporting over the weekend, citing several sources, that the 21-year-old right-hander “very much wants to play” for the organization.

Since Leiter is one of the most exciting prospects available in the draft, and arguably the top pitcher available, this would be a huge addition to Boston’s farm system. Presumably, Leiter immediately would become the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect.