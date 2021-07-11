2021 MLB Draft Live Stream: Watch First Round Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Dreams will be made Sunday night in Denver.

The site of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game also will host this year’s MLB draft. Round 1, as well as the Competitive Balance Round A, will take place Sunday evening.

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the first pick, with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles rounding out the top five.

Which player will go first? What will the Red Sox do at No 4? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday night’s MLB draft coverage:

When: Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN