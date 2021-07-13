2021 MLB Draft: Here’s Which Boston Area Players Could Head To Bigs

There were eight selections from colleges and high schools in Mass.

by

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft concluded Monday, and several players with ties to Massachusetts are now one step closer to realizing what has been a lifelong dream for many.

The most notable local selection came on Opening Night of the draft, when Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall selection.

A Lexington, Mass. native, he finished his junior season at BC hitting .359 with six home runs and 50 runs scored, and he also was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He could earn a significant payday with a pick value of $3.89 million.

The Boston College program was well-represented early in the draft. Shortstop Cody Morissette went to the Miami Marlins in the second round (No. 52 overall) and right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round (No. 192 overall.)

Northeastern saw three players go in the later rounds of the draft.

A pair of high schoolers also were selected, with Dexter Southfield’s Joshua Baez going to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round.

More Baseball:

Watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blast Absolute No-Doubter During MLB All-Star Game

Here’s a list of players who were drafted over the weekend and their Massachusetts ties:

Round 1, No. 15 (Milwaukee Brewers) — OF Sal Frelick, Lexington/Boston College
Round 1, No. 24 (Atlanta Braves) — RHP Ryan Cusick, Sudbury (Avon Old Farms)/Wake Forest
Round 2, No. 52 (Miami Marlins) — SS Cody Morissette, Boston College
Round 2, No. 54 (St. Louis Cardinals) — OF Joshua Baez, Boston/Dexter Southfield
Round 2, No. 61 (Minnesota Twins) — LHP Steven Hajjar, Andover (Central Catholic)/Michigan
Round 3, No. 94 (Chicago White Sox) — RHP Sean Burke, Sutton (St. John’s Prep)/Maryland
Round 6, No. 192 (Los Angeles Dodgers) — RHP Emmet Sheehan, Boston College
Round 7, No. 206 (San Francisco Giants) — RHP Nick Sinacola, North Attleboro/Maine
Round 8, No. 232 (New York Mets) — RHP Mike Vasil, Wellesley (BC High)/Virginia
Round 13, No. 386 (San Francisco Giants) — OF Jared Dupere, Amesbury/Northeastern
Round 16, No. 471 (Los Angeles Angels) — RHP Brandon Dufault, Northeastern
Round 18, No. 525 (Detroit Tigers) — OF Ben Malgeri, Northeastern
Round 19, No. 573 (New York Yankees) — C Dominic Keegan, Methuen (Central Catholic)/Vanderbilt
Round 20, No. 598 (Houston Astros) — OF Jackson Linn, Cambridge Rindge and Latin

More Baseball:

Xander Bogaerts Excited To Be Teammates With Shohei Ohtani In All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox Designated Hitter J.D. Martinez
Previous Article

J.D. Martinez Thinks He’s Best Dressed Red Sox Player At All-Star Game
NHL puck
Next Article

NHL Planning For 82-Game Season, Regular Divisions Going Forward

Picked For You

Related