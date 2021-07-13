2021 MLB Draft: Here’s Which Boston Area Players Could Head To Bigs

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft concluded Monday, and several players with ties to Massachusetts are now one step closer to realizing what has been a lifelong dream for many.

The most notable local selection came on Opening Night of the draft, when Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall selection.

A Lexington, Mass. native, he finished his junior season at BC hitting .359 with six home runs and 50 runs scored, and he also was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He could earn a significant payday with a pick value of $3.89 million.

The Boston College program was well-represented early in the draft. Shortstop Cody Morissette went to the Miami Marlins in the second round (No. 52 overall) and right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round (No. 192 overall.)

Northeastern saw three players go in the later rounds of the draft.

A pair of high schoolers also were selected, with Dexter Southfield’s Joshua Baez going to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round.

Here’s a list of players who were drafted over the weekend and their Massachusetts ties: