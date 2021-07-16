NESN Logo Sign In

Do the Boston Red Sox need to bolster their lineup via trade in order to fend off their American League East division rivals?

ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicted Friday Boston will acquire Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzio prior to the July 30 MLB trade deadline. The Cubs sit in fourth place in the NL Central with a 44-46 record and reportedly are sellers as the deadline nears. The 55-36 Red Sox are in first place in the AL East and might be looking to buy. Schoenfield believes landing Rizzo would give Boston the boost it needs to win its division.

“Prediction: The Red Sox get Chris Sale back, trade for Anthony Rizzo and hold off the Rays to win the division,” Schoenfield wrote.

Given his experience, expiring contract and potential availability in a trade, Rizzo is among the players whom MLB observers count as potential fits for Boston. In fact, David Ortiz floated a Rizzo to Boston idea this week on live television.

Some believe a left-handed hitting is an area of need for the Red Sox. Rizzo is among those who could fit that bill and potentially platoon with Bobby Dalbec.

Although the baseball community is talking about Chicago, Boston and Rizzo, that doesn’t necessarily mean a trade actually will materialize. But there’s a good chance Red Sox Nation would be on board with any move that solidifies Boston’s chances of keeping the Rays at bay and winning the AL East.