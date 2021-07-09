MLB Odds: Shohei Ohtani Favored To Claim 2021 Home Run Derby Crown

DraftKings SportsBook has Ohtani at +380

Some of the biggest bats in Major League Baseball will travel to Colorado next week for a hard-hitting competition with plenty of fanfare.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will take place at Coors Field in Denver on Monday, one night before the MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday. The home run derby will feature eight participants.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is favored by bookmakers as he leads the league in home runs (32). Ohtani, as you may have heard, was named to the All-Star Game as both a position player and pitcher, the first in league history.

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo and New York Mets’ Pete Alonso are right behind Ohtani in the minds of oddsmakers. Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson, Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story, Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini round out the list of competitors.

Anyway, here are the Home Run Derby odds via DraftKings SportsBook:

Shohei Ohtani +380
Joey Gallo +475
Pete Alonso +550
Matt Olson +650
Salvador Perez +650
Trevor Story +800
Juan Soto +800
Trey Mancini +850

And be sure to check out the bracket for the 2021 Home Run Derby.

