The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have granted Javier Báez’s wish.

Báez, who recently indicated he’d like to play with Francisco Lindor, is headed to the Mets in a deal just before Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark reported Friday the sides were discussing a trade. SNY’s Andy Martino and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand later reported a deal was in place.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports the Mets are trading outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs in the deal, which also includes right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams going to New York, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Báez, 28, is set to become a free agent this offseason. He has played mostly shortstop over the past three seasons with the Cubs but presumably will shift to the keystone with the Mets when Lindor returns from the injured list. Lindor has been sidelined since July 17 with a right oblique strain, an injury that was expected to keep him out of action for 3-5 weeks.

“If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor,” Baez recently said during an interview with WMEG. “I loved playing with him in the World (Baseball) Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise I stay playing at shortstop.”

Báez, a two-time All-Star, is batting .248 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .775 OPS in 91 games with Chicago this season.