MLB Rumors: Cubs Trade Anthony Rizzo To Yankees, Not Red Sox

It appears Anthony Rizzo is heading to the American League East, but it won’t be the Boston Red Sox.

According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Chicago Cubs are closing in on a deal to send Rizzo to the New York Yankees. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan also confirmed the move.

Curry reported the Cubs will retain Rizzo’s entire remaining salary, which was important for the Yankees given their desire to stay under the $210 million tax threshold.

The Yankees are trading Alcantara and Vizcaino for Rizzo. The Cubs are picking up all of Rizzo?s remaining salary. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) July 29, 2021

Rizzo’s name has come up of late in trade rumors due to the Cubs being sellers at Friday’s trade deadline. The Red Sox reportedly were in contention for the first baseman, but it ended up being their rival to get the deal done.

Rosenthal added this little nugget about the Rizzo deal:

Important detail in Rizzo trade: Whether Cubs are sending cash to Yankees to secure better prospects. Rizzo owed nearly $6M for rest of season. Rangers covered entire salaries for Gallo and Rodriguez, per @JoelSherman1. Yankees mindful of staying under luxury-tax threshold. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2021

The Yankees also traded for Joey Gallo on Wednesday night.