MLB Rumors: Jon Lester Sent To Cardinals Just Before Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Nationals, just before the horn sounded, gave Jon Lester an opportunity to chase another ring.

Washington reportedly traded the veteran starter to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

The Nationals are in full firesale mode, and so it really made no sense to hang onto the 37-year-old. Lester is 3-5 this season with a 5.02 ERA in 16 appearances, all starts, with Washington.

How, exactly, the Cardinals plan on using Lester remains to be seen. His best pitching is behind him, but he still could be a back-of-the-rotation arm for a contending team. Lester does not work out of the bullpen, but the Cardinals always could try him there if they felt so inclined.

This was Lester’s first season with the Nats after six years with the Chicago Cubs. There is a mutual option in his contract.

The Cardinals sit at 51-51, and are pushing for a Wild Card spot.