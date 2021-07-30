Red Sox Acquire Reliever Hansel Robles In Deadline Trade With Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox on Friday acquired right-handed reliever Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news Friday, citing a source, shortly after the 4 p.m. ET Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman reported that Boston sent minor league pitcher Alex Scherff to Minnesota in the deal, which comes one day after the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals to boost their offense.

Robles, who turns 31 on Aug. 13, owns a 4.91 ERA, a 4.82 FIP and a 1.39 WHIP in 45 relief appearances (44 innings) in 2021. He has struck out 8.8 batters per nine innings.

Robles was in the midst of his first season with Minnesota. He also has spent time with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels in his seven-year MLB career.

UPDATE (4:40 P.M. ET): The Red Sox have announced the trade.

Boston sent Scherff to Minnesota for Robles and cash considerations.