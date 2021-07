NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the Boston Red Sox have signed Marcelo Mayer.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox and shortstop Marcelo Mayer have agreed to sign a deal at the slot recommendation, worth $6.664 million.

Per MLB source, Mayer is signing for slot recommendation for No 4 overall pick. https://t.co/p4Lj6jFkCS — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 22, 2021

I'm told the Red Sox and Marcelo Mayer agreed on a contract at slot, which is — I believe — a little more than $6.6 million. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 22, 2021

Marcelo was drafted No. 4 overall in this year’s Major League Baseball draft.