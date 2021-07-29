MLB Rumors: Yankees Considering Moving Luke Voit For ‘Salary Room’?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees already made a splash when they traded for Joey Gallo on Wednesday night, but are there more moves to be made?

YES Network’s Jack Curry on Thursday reported first baseman Luke Voit has “drawn interest in trade discussions” that the Yankees have ongoing with “multiple teams.” Voit has been on the injured list since July 16 due to left knee inflammation, but is getting closer to a return.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman piggybacked off that report, noting New York “would consider” moving Voit for salary room. Heyman added that Trevor Story and relief pitchers are the Yankees’ targets.

Voit only has played in 29 games this year, but led Major League Baseball with 22 home runs in the shortened 2020 season, and hit 21 the season before.

MLB’s trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.