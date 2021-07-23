MLB To Test New Communication Device For Pitcher-Catcher Signals

NESN Logo Sign In

A major part of a baseball team’s success starts with how effective a pitcher and a catcher communicate signs without giving them away.

Ever since the game was created, hand signals have been the main tactic for teams to silently pass messages in regards to where and how a pitch should be thrown. But in an era where technology is causing changes, Major League Baseball soon could introduce a device for players to communicate electronically.

A company called PitchCom created a gadget that consists of two parts. The first is a transmitter worn on a catcher’s wristband that includes nine buttons. When pressed, the information will be transferred to the pitcher through an encrypted communication channel. The two receivers will be worn within the sweatband of a pitcher’s cap and the padding of a catcher’s helmet.

MLB will begin testing this new technology in the Class A California League on Aug. 3, according to a memo obtained by ESPN, to determine whether it would be functional enough to be implemented in the big leagues.

Introducing a system like this has its benefits for the game, since it was designed to reduce illegal sign-stealing methods as well as quicken the pace of play. It’ll be interesting to see how the minor-league experiment goes.