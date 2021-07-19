Momentum Building For Massachusetts Sports Betting Legalization

NESN Logo Sign In

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is one step closer to legalizing sports betting.

According to multiple sources, state legislators will hear two bills this Thursday — S. 269 and H. 3974 — and there are rumblings that several lawmakers in high positions want to do “whatever it takes” before the legislature takes its summer break.

This news definitely is a step in the right direction on the heels of last month’s five-hour virtual hearing on sports betting. State politicians, casino executives, sportsbook operators and representatives from the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics all lobbied for legalization on June 17, but at that time, there were too many cooks in the kitchen with over 20 sports betting bills being batted around.

Cutting down from 20 to two now means that legislators aren’t playing.

“This is the best sign in a long time,” sports betting reporter Ryan Butler told NESN. “There’s still a long way to go, but it’s a step in the right direction and positive momentum.”

If approved by the House, Senator Eric Lesser’s bill (S. 269) will move to the Senate, where it could be scheduled for another vote. The growing sentiment around Beacon Hill is that state senators are much more willing to talk turkey this time around.

Lesser’s bill does not legalize college sports betting.