‘Most’ Patriots Players Have Received COVID Vaccine, Bill Belichick Says

A significant number of New England Patriots players have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick wouldn’t share specifics about the team’s vaccination rate but said “most” of his players have received their shots.

“I don’t know (exactly how many have),” Belichick said Tuesday in his first virtual news conference of training camp. “Quite a few of them. Most of them, probably. But whatever the protocols are, we’ll follow them. Those are individual decisions. There are categories for everybody, so wherever they fit, they fit.”

The NFL does not require its players to be vaccinated, but teams with high vaccination rates will have a distinct competitive advantage this season.

If at least 85 percent of a given team’s players are vaccinated, that club will be allowed to hold in-person meetings, among other benefits. And if an unvaccinated player triggers a COVID outbreak that results in a canceled game that cannot be rescheduled, his team would forfeit and be subject to financial penalties.

The league also relaxed many of its restrictions for vaccinated players, giving them more freedom both inside and outside of their team facilities. Unvaccinated players must follow the same strict guidelines put in place for the 2020 season, including daily COVID testing.

As others have noted, the NFL/NFLPA have pulled together their various COVID-19 protocols for this summer. Boiled down, there are very few rules for vaccinated people, while many of the 2020 rules remain for those who are unvaccinated. Cheat sheet: pic.twitter.com/0IPB8GP4xO — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) June 16, 2021

The NFL is mandating vaccinations for all coaches and non-player football staffers. Cole Popovich, the Patriots’ co-offensive line coach in 2020, left New England’s staff before training camp, reportedly over a vaccine dispute.