NASCAR Atlanta Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Quaker State 400

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Quaker State 400, with Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, leading the field to green. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded the pole position earlier in the week with NASCAR using a formula to determine the race lineup.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta:
1st. Chase Elliott
2nd. Kyle Busch
3rd. Denny Hamlin
4th. Christopher Bell
5th. Martin Truex Jr.
6th. Kyle Larson
7th. Tyler Reddick
8th. Kurt Busch
9th. Ross Chastain
10th. Joey Logano
11th. Chase Briscoe
12th. Matt DiBenedetto
13th. Austin Dillon
14th. Brad Keselowski
15th. Ryan Blaney
16th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17th. Alex Bowman
18th. Chris Buescher
19th. William Byron
20th. Aric Almirola
21st. Kevin Harvick
22nd. Erik Jones
23rd. Cole Custer
24th. Bubba Wallace
25th. Michael McDowell
26th. Corey LaJoie
27th. Daniel Suarez
28th. Justin Haley
29th. Ryan Newman
30th. Josh Bilicki
31st. Cody Ware
32nd. Anthony Alfredo
33rd. Bayley Currey
34th. Ryan Preece
35th. Quin Houff
36th. B.J. McLeod
37th. Garrett Smithley
The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.