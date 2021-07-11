NASCAR Atlanta Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Quaker State 400

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Quaker State 400, with Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, leading the field to green. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded the pole position earlier in the week with NASCAR using a formula to determine the race lineup.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta:

1st. Chase Elliott

2nd. Kyle Busch

3rd. Denny Hamlin

4th. Christopher Bell

5th. Martin Truex Jr.

6th. Kyle Larson

7th. Tyler Reddick

8th. Kurt Busch

9th. Ross Chastain

10th. Joey Logano

11th. Chase Briscoe

12th. Matt DiBenedetto

13th. Austin Dillon

14th. Brad Keselowski

15th. Ryan Blaney

16th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17th. Alex Bowman

18th. Chris Buescher

19th. William Byron

20th. Aric Almirola

21st. Kevin Harvick

22nd. Erik Jones

23rd. Cole Custer

24th. Bubba Wallace

25th. Michael McDowell

26th. Corey LaJoie

27th. Daniel Suarez

28th. Justin Haley

29th. Ryan Newman

30th. Josh Bilicki

31st. Cody Ware

32nd. Anthony Alfredo

33rd. Bayley Currey

34th. Ryan Preece

35th. Quin Houff

36th. B.J. McLeod

37th. Garrett Smithley

The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.