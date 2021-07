NACAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the Quaker State 400.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

Will Elliott earn his second consecutive win? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s race in Atlanta:

When: Sunday, July 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live