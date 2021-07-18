NASCAR Drivers Speak Out After Weather Wrecks Start Of Foxwoods 301

?We?d been talking about it for two laps that it was raining. There?s no sense in saying what I wanna say. It doesn?t do you any good.?

Ryan Blaney

“We could feel the track get a little bit slicker, and a little bit slicker. It’s hard for us in the cockpit to tell if it’s misting like this or raining unless there’s big drops, cause it’s coming off the windshields so quick. So, you don’t really know, you can’t judge. You judge it on the feel. … You gotta get in the corner and feel it. And, if it’s really wet, you don’t really tell until you get down there. … I kinda wish we had pointed that out sooner and a couple cars didn’t get wrecked.

Denny Hamlin

“It’s wet. I mean, we’re on slick tires, these cars don’t have any grip on slick tires and wet asphalt. To me, that’s what the job of the corner spotter has in NASCAR. They’re sitting over there, they can feel when it’s raining, they can see when it’s raining. That’s their job, is to tell NASCAR that, ‘It’s raining, we gotta stop.’ … So, you always, in these situations, you wanna err on the side of not looking bad, and this is just a bad look.”

NASCAR executive vice president Steven O’Donnell defended NASCAR, suggesting communication with spotters and with the pace car driver was fine, and that the race was about to be stopped before Busch wrecked.

Hamlin believes it never should’ve gotten to that point.

“We had a 30-second warning, or more, because there was cars that were sliding up the racetrack the lap before (the wreck),” he said. “And the rain had not slowed down, it had picked up. So, it was only gonna get worse, as you saw.

“You just rely on NASCAR to do their part, and that is to rely on the corner spotters to tell them when the surface is unsafe. … That’s what their job is to do. (NASCAR) can’t see from the tower. They can see the rain, but they don’t know how damp the surface is. That’s what the job of the corner official is, is to tell them that. Be interested to see what communication was being had between that 30-to-40-second period.”

If you wanted the May 23 race at Circuit of the Americas, you know NASCAR at least needs to rethink it’s approach to inclement weather. Whether Sunday’s events will serve as impetus for change remains to be seen.