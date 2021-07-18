NASCAR New Hampshire Live Stream: Watch Foxwoods 301 Online

It’s time to go racing in the Granite State.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch will start on the pole, with Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Will Kurt Busch pick up his second consecutive win after last weekend’s triumph in Atlanta? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race in New Hampshire.

When: Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live