NASCAR Road America Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Race

William Byron is on the pole

by

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is set.

Drivers will compete in the Jockey Made in America 250, which will be the first Cup race in Plymouth, Wis., since 1956. The starting order was determined by a qualifying session Sunday morning, with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claiming the pole position.

Kyle Larson, Aj Allmendinger, Tyler Redick and Austin Cindric round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Road America:

(We’ll add the remaining spots once NASCAR announces them.)

1. William Byron
2. Kyle Larson
3. AJ Allmendinger
4. Tyler Reddick
5. Austin Cindric
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Matt DiBenedetto
8. Ross Chastain
9. Martin Truex Jr.
10. Alex Bowman
11. Daniel Suarez
12. Chris Buescher

The race is scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. ET.

More Racing:

Make Your NASCAR Road America Race Picks At NESN Games To Win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Honors His Mother With ‘Happy Birthday’ Instagram Post

Picked For You

Related