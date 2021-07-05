Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Chase Elliott’s Road America Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Elliott still is just outside the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver continued his road course dominance Sunday, winning the Made in America 250 at Road America. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

He put it together in a big way today! @chaseelliott shares more about his @roadamerica victory. pic.twitter.com/67yi9gCQcX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 4, 2021

Elliott joined Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman as the only drivers with multiple victories this season. The defending champion remains in sixth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Hamlin maintains a loosening grip on the top spot, while Larson, who has a series-high four victories this season, is holding strong in second place.

Here are the top 16 drivers following Sunday’s race in Plymouth, Wis.