Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Chase Elliott’s Road America Win

Chase Elliott still is just outside the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver continued his road course dominance Sunday, winning the Made in America 250 at Road America. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Elliott joined Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman as the only drivers with multiple victories this season. The defending champion remains in sixth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
Hamlin maintains a loosening grip on the top spot, while Larson, who has a series-high four victories this season, is holding strong in second place.
Here are the top 16 drivers following Sunday’s race in Plymouth, Wis.
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Kyle Larson
3. William Byron
4. Kyle Busch
5. Joey Logano
6. Chase Elliott
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Alex Bowman
12. Austin Dillon
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Kurt Busch
15. Christopher Bell
16. Chris Buescher
Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto Jr. rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
The top 16 drivers earn spots in the NASCAR playoffs, with race winners automatically qualifying. Given Hamlin’s position and the fact there have been 11 different winners this season, there really only are four spots up for grabs.
There are nine races left in the regular season. Drivers will compete next Sunday in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.