NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham Prices Dramatically Different After Top Pick

The Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, reportedly are discussing three options in Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham, G League guard Jalen Green and USC center Evan Mobley.

“Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice,” ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon.

Oddsmakers, however, don’t appear to have the same doubts. And Cunningham’s prices to be selected first, second or third paint quite a different picture.

Cunningham is an overwhelming favorite to be taken No. 1 overall at -8000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It means you would have to wager $8,000 in order to win $100. Cunningham is followed by Green at 15-to-1 while both Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and Mobley are 25-to-1.

Cunningham’s prices then skyrocket to 20-to-1 to be the second player off the board and 100-to-1 to be the third player selected.

That’s quite a dramatic difference, and may best depict bookmakers’ confidence that Cunningham with be the top selection in Thursday’s draft.