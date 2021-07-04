2021 NBA Finals: Here’s Full Broadcast Schedule For Bucks-Suns Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bucks and the Suns are set to square off in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee finished off Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a convincing Game 6 victory. Now, the focus turns toward Tuesday, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will visit Phoenix, which knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

Here’s the full broadcast schedule for the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals:

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, TBD (if necessary)

This is Milwaukee’s first trip to the finals since 1974. The Bucks lone NBA championship was earned in 1971. The Suns last won the Western Conference crown in 1993, but never have claimed the final prize.

As for Antetokounmpo, his availability for Game 1 remains unclear. The superstar forward, who is dealing with a knee injury, missed Saturday night’s game but reportedly would have been available for a Game 7. So, it’s hard to imagine him sitting out the NBA Finals opener.