NBA Finals Odds: Giannis Uncertainty Makes Game 1 A Tough Handicap

Picking a side in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is a glorified game of blindfolded darts.

Whether they admit it or not, bettors are collectively guessing how the Milwaukee Bucks will perform against the Phoenix Suns due to all the uncertainty around Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” has been upgraded to a “game-time decision” with a left knee injury he suffered last round against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Suns opened as a six-point favorite in the first Finals battle, but that number immediately dipped down to Suns -5.5 after news broke that Giannis might be able to give it a go. It will go even lower if he’s officially cleared. Meanwhile, the point total has been bet up from 217 to 219.

Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Milwaukee?s Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued around-the-clock treatment on his left knee with hopes of becoming cleared to play Game 1 of the Finals vs. Phoenix tonight. There?s expected to be a game-time decision on his availability. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2021

“This NBA postseason has been a [expletive],” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “Star players have been dropping left and right. Now we’re trying to guess whether or not Giannis is playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.”

But it’s more than just if Giannis is playing or not.

“Even if Giannis gets cleared to play, we have no idea how effective he’ll be on the floor,” the bookmaker continued. “There are too many unknowns. How’s his conditioning? Does he have a minutes limit? Is he 70 percent or 90 percent? These are questions we don’t have answers too.”