NBA Free Agency: Top 10 Players Who Could Hit Open Market Next Week

The NBA’s 2021 free agent class may not have the headliners there have been in the past, but there are still a number of high-impact players who could hit the open market.

We ran through 10 of the top players that could do so when free agency begins Aug. 2. And for our exercise we included a handful of those set to hit the restricted free agent market, as well as a few who have player options.

Anyway, here we go:

1. Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers forward has a $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season. Leonard, 29, is recovering from a torn ACL, but the reality is that injuries don’t hinder interest as much as they once did. Of course, Leonard could opt to remain with the Clippers, who advanced to the Western Conference Finals without the two-time champion, but teams like the Mavericks and Heat reportedly are among those interested.

2. Chris Paul

The 36-year-old point guard, who just helped the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, has a player option worth $44.2 million heading into the upcoming season. It’s probably going to be hard pass on that amount of money, but if Paul was hoping to secure a multi-year deal, or join a team posed for a NBA title (cough, cough Lakers), it could happen.

3. DeMar DeRozen

DeRozen, 31, could have be the headliner for last summer’s free agent class, but opted into his final season with the San Antonio Spurs amid an uncertain climate. He earned just shy of $28 million during the 2020-21 season, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get a two- or three-year deal worth $30 million per.

4. John Collins

The Hawks’ 23-year-old wing is a restricted free agent so it’s no certainty he moves on from Atlanta. He concludes his rookie contract as one of the best available young players, averaging 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in his four-year career.