The 2021 NBA Draft is fast approaching which means a number of prospects will have their dreams finally come true.

The Boston Celtics sent their first-round pick to Oklahoma City Thunder in the Kemba Walker trade. Thus, Boston won’t have a selection until No. 45 overall in the second round of the NBA draft.

The Thunder are tied for a league-most three first-round picks with the Houston Rockets. The Orlando Magic have a pair of first-rounders in the top eight picks, as well.

Anyway, here is our NBA Mock Draft 1.0 ahead of the big night on July 29:

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, PG

Cunningham’s combination of size, vision and versatility makes him widely regarded as the top prospect in this year’s class.

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G League Ignite, SG

The Rockets bring in a shot creator and playmaker to try and supplement the departures of guards Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in recent years.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, USC, C

Mobley is an extremely interesting long-term prospect with the his size, mobility and versatility that is needed to be a big in the current NBA.