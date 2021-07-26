NBA Rumors: Celtics Discussing Trade With Pacers For Myles Turner

NESN Logo Sign In

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Boston Celtics reportedly are engaged in trade discussions with the Indiana Pacers.

And no surprise here, but the deal would be centered around Myles Turner, whom Boston has been linked to the last three offseasons.

“The Pacers and Celtics have indeed begun discussions about a potential Myles Turner trade,” reported Indianapolis-based reporter Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network on Monday. “It’s the third straight offseason the two teams have discussed such a deal, but this time it’s Brad Stevens making decisions instead of Danny Ainge.”

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Turner perhaps was the most popular name being thrown around by Celtics fans in hopes a sign-and-trade would have sent Gordon Hayward back to his native Indiana and brought the star big to Boston.

It didn’t work out, though. Michael Jordan and the Hornets swayed Hayward to Charlotte, and the Celtics had just a traded players exception to show for it.

Maybe this time around it works. Turner has two years left on his four-year, $80 million deal, and is set to make $18 million over the next two seasons until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.