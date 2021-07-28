NBA Rumors: League Implementing Rules To Cut Down On Flopping

NESN Logo Sign In

If there’s one thing watching the Olympics has taught us, it’s that the NBA is soft as baby poop compared to FIBA.

The league apparently wants to do something about it.

The hot take was spewed all over social media this week that the United States men’s basketball team struggles were because their foul-drawing tactics didn’t play in international ball. To casual fans or those already uninterested in NBA basketball who tuned in to the Olympics, the FIBA product probably is more enjoyable.

Seriously, though. You wouldn’t be alone if you started rooting for France in its recent win over Team USA due to their skill and style of play.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday, new rules will be implemented in order to cut down on flopping for the 2021-22 season.

Final: Beginning with the 2021-22 season, the NBA will implement new rules to reduce non-basketball moves used to draw fouls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2021

“NBA officiating staffs will be trained to identify and properly rule overt non-basketball actions to initiate contact with defender — such as offensive player launches into defender, abruptly veers off path, kicks leg at abnormal angle, or his off-arm hoods defender,” Shams reported on Twitter.