NBA Rumors: Raptors, Trail Blazers Cooking Up Blockbuster Trade?

It has not taken long for the current NBA offseason to feature some fireworks.

Might the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors contribute to the pyrotechnics?

Both teams are in an interesting position. The Raptors flamed out last season and seem like they might be teetering on a need to enter a rebuild. The Blazers are hanging around in the West, but it’s been evident for years that they are a step below the conference’s elite.

Two players of note from Portland, C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard, seem likely to get moved this offseason. And, apparently, that’s led to at least some discussion about a potential McCollum blockbuster that would have Pascal Siakam going the other way.

“There has also been an intriguing CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam trade framework discussed between Portland and Toronto,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Saturday. “Talks between the teams have yet to generate significant momentum, sources said. Rival executives believe the Raptors’ selection of Scottie Barnes seemingly reinforces Siakam’s availability for trade.”

Who knows how McCollum would feel about going to Toronto, but Siakam might be interested in going to the Blazers. He also would give Portland a different look and could play a key role in neutralizing some of the West’s stars, many of whom are frontcourt players.