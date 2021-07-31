NBA Rumors: Rival Execs Don’t Think Celtics Will Re-Sign Evan Fournier

NESN Logo Sign In

There really are not a whole lot of free agency decision for the Boston Celtics to make, but without question the biggest one is mapping a course with Evan Fournier.

The Celtics acquired Fournier this past season ahead of the NBA trade deadline from the Orlando Magic. Due in part to a bout with COVID-19, Fournier’s fit in Boston was clunky, but he showed enough flashes of his best self to inspire optimism that he still can be an impact player.

But he’s an unrestricted free agent, and teams around the league seem to believe the Celtics won’t be holding onto him.

“(Sources said) word has begun to spread among league personnel that Boston may not be retaining Evan Fournier,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote Saturday.

Boston has a delicate cap situation, one that has seen them make a flurry of moves over the last 24 hours. Given the dearth of viable backcourt options, re-signing a swingman like Fournier might make some sense, but he’s not the Celtics’ only option.

It’s also worth mentioning that Fournier has had some nice showings for Team France at the Tokyo Olympics. That might help drive his price up for teams who think the underwhelming run in green might be an aberration.