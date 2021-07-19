NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics 2021 NBA Summer League squad will feature at least a few familiar places.

Boston’s squad is expected to include four players who played for the C’s last season, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported Monday, citing sources. Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard reportedly will compete in the summer circuit, which will run between Aug. 8 and 17 in Las Vegas.

Of the four C’s whom Weiss reports will play in the Summer League, Pritchard, 23, played the most, averaging 19.2 minutes per game. Langford, 21, was next at 15.7 minutes per game, followed closely by Nesmith, 21, who played 14.5 minutes per contest. Edwards, 22, played just 8.9 minutes per game. Each will look to shine in Las Vegas, with hopes of furthering his development and increasing his role on Boston’s team next season.

Israeli point guard Yam Madar also will play for Boston’s Summer League squad.

Restricted free agent Tacko Fall has been working out at the Celtics’ practice facility during the offseason and he reportedly will join Boston’s Summer League team if he remains unsigned through NBA free agency. However, fellow restricted free agent Tremont Waters reportedly is unlikely to play for the Celtics because he’s looking elsewhere for a better opportunity to earn regular playing time next season.

The rest of the Celtics Summer League team likely will be comprised of undrafted free agents and other NBA longshots.