As the NBA offseason approaches, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been floated in trade rumors, with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers mentioned in speculation as two possible landing spots.

Anthony Slater, Warriors beat writer for The Athletic, confirmed in a piece Monday that Golden State is considering a pursuit of Lillard.

Here’s what Slater reported on the subject:

“Would the Warriors get involved? Yes. They’d make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I’m sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland.“

Of course, the question still remains: Would Lillard be willing to play as Stephen Curry’s sidekick?

Despite having the chance to form one of the greatest shooting trios in NBA history alongside Klay Thompson and Curry, Golden State wouldn’t be an ideal fit for Lillard due to the fact that his talents would not be used to the fullest potential if he joined the Warriors.

Lillard has been loyal to the Portland organization ever since he was drafted in 2012. But after first-round exits in consecutive postseasons, the six-time All-Star could be open to trade talks that are sailing around in 2021.