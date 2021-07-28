NESN Logo Sign In

As the Dallas Mavericks likely look to get out of the financial mess they made, they reportedly are exploring trade scenarios for Josh Richardson in order to shed a bit of salary against the cap, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

The wing has a player option for the 2021-22 season where he’s set to make about $11.6 million in the final year of a four-year deal that started with the Miami Heat. Dallas picked up the 27-year-old in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, who acquired him from Miami.

Richardson has underperformed in his last two seasons, so unless a team surprisingly offers more in free agency, you can bet he’ll opt in and force Dallas to find a suitor.

In that case, the Boston Celtics — at the very least — should inquire.

After being drafted 40th overall in the second round of the NBA draft, Richardson totally exceeded expectations and earned a reputation as an analytics darling. He signed a team-friendly extension after two years in the NBA, with the financials indicative of how crunched Miami and many other teams were by the salary cap not increasing that year.

That bodes well for Boston, who certainly could afford him if they moved some things around. Not to mention, he could be a good fit.

The 6-foot-6 wing’s handle gives Boston a good ballhandler who could address the Celtics glaring needs, with just Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters in the backcourt. They clearly need a point guard, and Richardson is a really long and athletic one who can defend at a high level and score.