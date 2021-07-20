Jets Assistant Greg Knapp Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Bike Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp on Saturday was severely injured in a bicycle crash in California.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Tuesday reported Knapp was hit by a single motorist near a busy intersection Saturday afternoon, roughly 27 miles east of Oakland and near Knapp’s home in Danville, Calif. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, the police said.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued a statement Tuesday:

“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family. Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

Knapp was hired as the Jets passing-game specialist in January, a role that would allow him to help develop Zach Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall draft pick and their hopeful franchise quarterback.

The 58-year-old has 25 years of experience in the NFL and previously has worked with Peyton Manning and Steve Young. He most recently mentored Matt Ryan as the quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the past three seasons.