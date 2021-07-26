NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Aaron Rodger’s world. Oddsmakers are just living it.

The quarterback has been in tension with the Green Bay Packers all offseason, and for that reason, NFL futures odds have been pretty fluid. Recent retirement rumors caused the Packers’ Super Bowl chances to take a hit, but things are looking back up.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers were bending the knee to Rogers and the two sides were close to an agreement for his return.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Green Bays chances to win the Super Bowl were +2800 as recently as Monday the morning. As things stand now, Green Bay’s odds are +1400.

We’ll be on standby for any more drama that comes out of this situation, eager to see how it impacts betting lines.