NFL Odds: Aaron Rodgers Retirement Rumors Changed NFC North Odds

Trying to decipher what Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will do next is a waste of energy, but American sportsbooks have to give it the ol’ college try.

Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers began to intensify when the team drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And despite back-to-back 13-3 seasons in Green Bay and two straight trips to the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers is still pretty fed up.

A report broke late Friday night about Las Vegas bookmakers bracing for Rodgers’ potential retirement. The Westgate SuperBook closed its NFC North betting markets and also took the Packers’ season win total and playoff odds off the board. Other sportsbooks like BetMGM, DraftKings, PointsBet and William Hill followed suit.

SuperBook executive vice president of race and sports Jay Kornegay told Jim Barnes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was informed by a reliable source that Rodgers plans to retire. Kornegay explained that tips like these aren’t 100 percent accurate, but his trading team decided to play it safe.

“Because of the credibility of the source, we reacted accordingly,” Kornegay told the newspaper. “I would not take it with a grain of salt, more like a chunk of salt.”

The last thing a sportsbook wants to do in this situation is take an avalanche of money on the Packers win total “Under” or on teams like the Minnesota Vikings or Chicago Bears to win the division. Rumors tend to travel fast and bettors with enough money to make a dent act fast to get ahead of an official announcement.

So if a sportsbook feels vulnerable, they can take a bet or an entire market off the board.