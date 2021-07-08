NESN Logo Sign In

By passing on his option to declare independence from the Packers, Aaron Rodgers is taking the NFL’s most dramatic offseason showdown into crunch time.

It was no surprise when the league’s reigning MVP failed to report for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in early June and officially became a holdout. There was a bit of suspense Friday, the NFL’s deadline for players to opt out of the 2021 season for COVID-19 reasons, and Rodgers had millions of financial reasons to do so.

Though the 37-year-old quarterback declined to opt out, it does not mean he’s all in on a return to the Packers. What it means is Rodgers has one less card to play as the game of chicken — or double jeopardy — continues.

“Rodgers is probably staying put,” DraftKings sportsbook director John Avello said. “If he leaves, the team is going to be a disaster. The Packers are going to keep him and try to keep him happy.”

As the sports world turns, you can bet on it. The team Rodgers plays for this season is a prop bet at Circa Sports, where oddsmakers favor his return to the Packers. For which team will Rodgers play his next regular-season snap? Green Bay is the -140 favorite, with the Denver Broncos as the 7-2 second choice.

Nevada gaming regulators were reluctant to approve the Rodgers prop, an information-based wager that’s vulnerable to breaking news and inside info, but it was cleared for action at Circa’s sportsbook in Colorado.

On April 29, the first day of the NFL draft, reports surfaced about Rodgers’ displeasure with the Packers and his wish to be traded. Rumors swirled about a potential deal that would send Rodgers to Denver. More than two months later, the situation still is ripe for rampant speculation.